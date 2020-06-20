Menu

Advertising

Telford woman's lockdown costume challenge ends after 70 different looks

By Rob Smith | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

A woman dressed up in different wacky costumes for 10 weeks to make her friends and family smile during the lockdown.

Gemma Aston in her Rupert Bear costume

Gemma Aston of Telford chose a different costume every day for 70 days, taking inspiration from films, celebrities, nature and more.

She posted pictures of her costumes, which she assembled with the help of friends, to her Facebook page every day to keep spirits high.

Her final costume was appropriately as a health worker.

One of the costumes served as a special tribute to a friend’s husband, who died of cancer.

Gemma wore Paul Simpson’s beloved Birmingham City FC shirt, lent to her by Paul’s partner Lisa, for one of her photo shoots and raised money for Cancer Research UK.

Telford entertainment Entertainment Telford Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News