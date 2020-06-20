Telford woman's lockdown costume challenge ends after 70 different looks

Gemma Aston of Telford chose a different costume every day for 70 days, taking inspiration from films, celebrities, nature and more.

She posted pictures of her costumes, which she assembled with the help of friends, to her Facebook page every day to keep spirits high.

Her final costume was appropriately as a health worker.

One of the costumes served as a special tribute to a friend’s husband, who died of cancer.

Gemma wore Paul Simpson’s beloved Birmingham City FC shirt, lent to her by Paul’s partner Lisa, for one of her photo shoots and raised money for Cancer Research UK.