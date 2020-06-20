Council raises Armed Forces flag

Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday, June 27, and the flag, raised by Telford & Wrekin Council, will be in place for two weeks until Friday, July 4.

While no public event can happen this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the council said it will be dedicating its social media channels to Armed Forces Day next Saturday in celebration of the Armed Forces community in the borough.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Co-Operative Communities, Engagement and Partnerships said: “We are delighted to still be able to support Armed Forces Day 2020 and show our respects the servicemen, women and also their families who are committed to protecting our country.

“We are extremely proud of our Armed Forces community here in the borough and to be able to support them in a number of different ways from offering leisure discounts to providing welfare and financial support.”

“We look forward to hopefully hosting another Armed Forces family fun event in the future but hope people will join us on our social media next Saturday during Armed Forces Day itself as we celebrate and thank our local military communities.”

Colonel David Marshall, Deputy Commander HQ 11 Signal & West Midlands Brigade, said: “On behalf of the Armed Forces community living and working in Telford & Wrekin I would like to say thank you for your support and friendship.

“I was delighted to attend the flag raising as we look forward to celebrating Armed Forces Week.

“We are very proud of our close relationship with Telford & Wrekin Council through the Armed Forces Covenant Partnership and the close ties we have with businesses and local communities.”