Winners of World Environment Day photo competition revealed

Telford & Wrekin Council invited residents to share their photos of the borough’s green spaces and wildlife as part of a competition.

Nearly 150 residents entered the competition and submitted more than 500 photographs.

In first place was Adam Tester’s photo of a blue tit with a spider at Homer Lake.

Debbie O’Kelly’s photo of the amphitheatre in Telford Town Park took second place while Martin Rose’s photo of a swan, also in the park, came third.

To see the winners and all of the entries, visit facebook.com/TelfordWrekin/.

Passion for nature

The competition was judged by councillors Carolyn Healy, and Shirley Reynolds, as well as John Box.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for visitor economy, historic and natural environment, and climate change said: “We were overwhelmed by not only the number of entries, but also the quality – we have some really talented residents who clearly share our passion for the nature and wildlife they see in the borough.

“I would like to thank everyone who entered the competition and congratulate the winners.”

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children and young people, education and lifelong learning, said: “It was a real pleasure to be asked to judge the photo competition – the standard of entry was so high and I would like to add my congratulations to the three winners and everyone who entered.”

My Wild Telford has also launched its On The Map feature which aims to capture the vast variety of wildlife in Telford & Wrekin. Residents have been invited to record the nature and wildlife they see around the borough and these records will then be uploaded to an interactive map.