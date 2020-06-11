Telford and Wrekin Council taking action over whistleblowing policy

The authority's annual governance statement said questionnaires were sent to a cross-section of staff to demonstrate their understanding of rules and procedures.

It stated that in addition to fraud policies, staff members’ knowledge of the gifts and hospitality policy has also been found lacking.

An action plan, accompanying the statement, promises a campaign to “re-publicise the gifts and hospitality and whistleblowing policies” during 2020-21.

In a covering report, the council's finance boss Ken Clarke and its deputy monitoring officer Anthea Lowe noted that councils are required by law to produce an annual governance statement to accompany their annual accounts. It aims to “outline that the council has been adhering to codes of practice, continually reviewing policies and procedures to maintain and demonstrate good corporate governance and robust systems of internal control”.

It stated: “The council has an Anti-Fraud and Corruption Policy, supported by the Whistleblowing (Speak Up) Policy, encouraging internal referrals.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to report suspicions and the policy supports this internally.”

The report added that the internal audit team, investigations team and trading standards division all undertake anti-fraud and corruption investigations, and an annual report on the topic is submitted to the audit committee.

“All internal audit reviews consist of an ethics questionnaire that is sent to a sample of staff in specific teams to demonstrate their understanding of key corporate policies,” it continues.

“Responses have highlighted some lack of understanding of key policies, such as the gifts and hospitality policy.

“There is also a lack of awareness with regard to the Whistleblowing (Speak Up) Policy and how they should report a suspected fraud.”

It further stated: “The council can be assured that, during 2019-20, including during organisational changes, periods of flooding response and the response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the existing or revised governance arrangements have continued to support proper and appropriate governance.”

Telford and Wrekin Council’s cabinet will discuss the 10-page statement, the report and the action plan when it meets remotely on June 18.