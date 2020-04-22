Historic building could become flats

“Upper House”, in Madeley, is thought to have been built in the 17th century, but has become “vacant and completely dilapidated” in recent years.

The owner of the Grade II-listed building, which is within the Severn Gorge Conservation Area and World Heritage Site, has applied to change it into self-contained bedsits and flats.

Madeley Town Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Upper House’s description with Historic England says the Church Street site was first built on around 1621 by Francis Woolfe, an industrialist involved in the area’s mines and ironworks. The house was “much altered” in the centuries that followed.

A design statement, submitted by planning agents BSP Design on behalf of the applicant, Ravinder Gill, says: “The property has lain vacant for many years and is in a completely dilapidated state.

“Some damage has occurred to the property as a result of neglect, inappropriate alteration and vandalism.”

Planning permission to convert it into eight self-contained flats was granted in 2013, but the work was not carried out due to “financial constraints”. The applicant, it says, hopes to “undertake the same works in order to bring this historic building back into use”. Fourteen parking spaces would be provided, and the site would be accessed from Church Street.

A description of Upper House, written by the Madeley Local Studies Group, said the house remained in the Woolfe family until 1765. Throughout the late 20th century it hosted magistrates’ court hearings, offices and the local mental health service, it adds.