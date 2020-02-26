Advertising
Driver arrested after Telford crash
Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Telford.
The crash took place in Haygate Road, at around 9pm.
Police who attended the crash said that it was "luck that no one was killed".
Writing on Twitter the Operational Policing unit for Shropshire said: "We are currently attending this collision on Haygate Road, Telford.
"The driver is in custody for a positive breath test, it's really not worth it. Its just down to luck that nobody was killed."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.