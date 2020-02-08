Telford dancers to open for Britain's Got Talent winners Twist and Pulse

Varsity are eight female dancers from Telford dance school Full Out, and they will be opening for the dance duo during the Manchester leg of their new tour.

Varsity is made up of 16-year-olds Alanis Urey, Kaitlyn Richards, Abi Lemm, Ellie Clarke and Elyse Mannion, 21-year-old Abi Bailey, and 15-year-olds Kelsey Asante and Trinity Buddulph.

Twist & Pulse, who were Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer choice, went on to win the series in late 2019 and are now about to take to the stage on their tour.

This is not the first time the school has had dancers chosen to perform with celebrities. In 2016, five dancers were chosen to support Justin Bieber on his UK tour.

Twist & Pulse

The girls also became first time World Street Dance Champions in December 2019 and are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the dance world

Choreographer Dee Spencer said: "The school is full of talented kids and teens, I'm not surprised they were chosen as Varsity are a very strong team and have been doing very well since they were started two years ago.

"We have had new dancers join recently and it has had an extremely positive effect on the crew as their friendship is amazing to see.

"These girls dance together and spend a lot of time together away from dance and are very supportive of each other, which is very refreshing to see in young people these days."

The school is also preparing its first showcase for members of the public to come and watch them in Telford in April following their performance at Telford's Got Talent, where they were runners up.