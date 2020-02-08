Plane seen flying low over Telford carrying out missing person search

The fixed wing aircraft raised suspicion among residents, with several calling police concerned that the plane was in distress.

But the force moved to allay fears, confirming a search operation was being carried out. The person was found safe and well.

West Mercia OCC tweeted: "@WMerciaPolice officers and @NPASMidlands currently using a fixed wing plane in Telford area to search for missing person so will be circling, the aircraft is not in any distress #telford."

Oscar Mike 28, a roads policing officer and search adviser, tweeted: "We had assistance from one of the fixed wing aircraft over #Telford tonight, assisting with a missing person search. Obviously a rare sight here as we’ve had three calls reporting a low flying plane in distress."