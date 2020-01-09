Telford housing and care home scheme recommended for approval

Telford and Wrekin planning councillors deferred the application for a site in Arleston last month.

They said more time was needed to look at the road safety issues of the proposed development, and the density as well as drainage problems.

Countryside Properties UK has applied for permission to build the estate on 18 acres of land between Arleston Lane and Dawley Road, at the southern edge of Arleston, just north of the M54.

It would include 103 homes.

The 70 self-contained apartment extra-care facility would be delivered by the not-for-profit provider of retirement accommodation, Housing 21.

At the meeting last month, there were concerns the development would surround Arleston village on three sides, dominating the skyline and would pose serious traffic problems on the already busy Dawley Road.

Councillors on the planning committee said they were very concerned about the drainage situation on the land, the closeness to grade two listed Arleston Manor and also expressed concerns about the extra-care home, including the number of parking spaces and the lack of bicycle parking areas.

A new report to Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee, which meets on Wednesday, said it was accepted that the gross density of homes is higher than previous approvals, although officers say it is 'still low in relative terms'.

The report says: "The site provides a balanced approach with varied densities, including retention of a lower density where more closely aligned to Arleston Village, Arleston Manor and neighbouring residential development, alongside retention of approximately 50 per cent of the site as public open space, and a design approach to reduce the massing of the extra care building.

"On balance, the level of development and layout proposed is considered acceptable."

It also says road safety implications of the scheme have been 'appropriately considered and that satisfactory provision has been made'.

Capacity issues at the Cock Hotel junction are also recognised in the report, but it states 'the level of additional traffic generated from the increased level of development is not identified as material' and therefore is not justifiable as a reason for refusal.

It is understood that improvements to the crossroads are possible.

Officers have recommended that delegated authority be granted to the development management service delivery manager to grant permission subject to conditions.

The developer would have to contribute £340,720 towards nearby primary and secondary educational facilities, £150,000 towards upgrades at nearby play areas and funding for highway improvements.

The planning committee will meet at Addenbrooke House in Telford on Wednesday at 6pm.