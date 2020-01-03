Menu

Three-car crash at Telford business estate

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Three cars were involved in a crash in Telford resulting in a woman driver suffering minor injuries.

The motorist who has not been named was treated by an ambulance crew following the incident which happened at Stafford Park shortly after 12.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Jordan Eggington said: "We were called at 12:33pm to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision at Stafford Park. We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated one patient, a woman, who was driving one of the vehicles. She was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”

Two fire crews from nearby Telford Central Fire Station were sent to the scene following reports that one of the cars had caught fire.

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

