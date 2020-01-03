Three-car crash at Telford business estate

The motorist who has not been named was treated by an ambulance crew following the incident which happened at Stafford Park shortly after 12.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Jordan Eggington said: "We were called at 12:33pm to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision at Stafford Park. We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated one patient, a woman, who was driving one of the vehicles. She was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”

Two fire crews from nearby Telford Central Fire Station were sent to the scene following reports that one of the cars had caught fire.

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.