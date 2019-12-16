Menu

Advertising

Man arrested after Telford 'disturbance'

By Rob Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

A man was arrested in the early hours of the morning after a 'disturbance' in Telford, say police.

Officers were called to Churchway in Stirchley after midnight on Sunday.

Neighbours reported seeing police cars and a helicopter early that morning.

Police arrested a man and he remains in custody.

West Mercia Police spokeswoman Eleanor Harris said: "A man has been arrested after reports of a disturbance in Churchway and surrounding streets in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"He is currently in police custody."

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News