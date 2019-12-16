Advertising
Man arrested after Telford 'disturbance'
A man was arrested in the early hours of the morning after a 'disturbance' in Telford, say police.
Officers were called to Churchway in Stirchley after midnight on Sunday.
Neighbours reported seeing police cars and a helicopter early that morning.
Police arrested a man and he remains in custody.
West Mercia Police spokeswoman Eleanor Harris said: "A man has been arrested after reports of a disturbance in Churchway and surrounding streets in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"He is currently in police custody."
