Telford mother, 30, missing with her three children

Emma Davies, aged 30, from Priorslee has been missing since Saturday.

It’s believed Emma is with her three children aged between one and ten.

Police have carried out enquiries and are now appealing for the public's help to try and find her.

Detective Inspector Joanne Woods said: “We’ve been carrying out a lot of enquiries to try and find Emma and her children and are now asking for the public’s help.

"If anyone has seen her or if anyone has any information about her whereabouts we would urge them to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 725s 191019.