School travel consultation launched in Telford

The first stage of the consultation looks at Telford & Wrekin Council's policies surrounding help for children and young people to get to school and college.

A future consultation will also look at helping adults to travel to social care services or further education and training.

The council said it wanted to provide ‘the right support at the right time to support independence’.

The consultation will run until November 15 and is available at telford.gov.uk/travelassistance

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet lead for Children and Young People, said: “The proposals we are consulting on would create a policy that is clear, consistent, fair and transparent for everyone who needs this support.

“We encourage everyone to give us their views, particularly those would be directly affected by any planned changes.”

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet lead for Health and Social Care, added: “The Local Government Ombudsman has issued best practice for councils on what travel assistance councils should provide and this is now built into the proposed new and updated policy that we are consulting on.

“Phase two of the consultation on travel assistance support for adults will start in November and we will publish more details about this near the time.”