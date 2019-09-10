Nearly 87 tonnes of food waste recycled in first week of new Telford service

Council bosses said it was staggering how well residents had got behind the weekly scheme, which started last week.

In total, 86.96 tonnes of food waste was collected from across Telford & Wrekin last week – enough to boil 347,000 kettles and make 2,000,000 cups of tea.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for recycling, said: “Big wow – this is a staggering amount.

"I had a quick Google to see how other authorities have done during their first week, and found that Wokingham reported collecting 66 tonnes and Stroud reported collecting 70 tonnes. Collecting almost 87 tonnes shows just how many people in Telford & Wrekin are keen to recycle more.

“There have been a few issues during the first week and I would like to thank everyone for bearing with us. I would also like to thank the crews for working so hard.

"Hopefully things will start to settle down as everyone gets used to the collection changes.”

Once collected, food waste is taken to an anaerobic digester where it is digested and turned into energy to power homes and businesses. The waste product from the process is also then used as a fertiliser for farmland.

The council said that while the take-up of food recycling had been great, there had been a few issues which provider Veolia is trying to address.

Residents have reported missed collections, which crews are doing their best to remedy as quickly as possible, the council said.

Some households have not yet received their caddies or have got their caddies but are missing their supply of caddy liners. Crews are working extra hours to get them delivered and both caddies and liners can be ordered through the council online.

Crews out collecting food waste have noticed that some residents have put their small kitchen caddy inside their large outdoor caddy for collection. Residents are reminded that it is only the contents of the small caddy, not the caddy itself, which goes in the larger caddy.

Steve Mitchell, Veolia's West Midlands director, said: "Hearing how much food waste has been collected in the first few days is fantastic and makes it all worthwhile. I urge everyone who hasn’t used their caddy yet to join us. The more food waste we can recycle the better for the environment.”