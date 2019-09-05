Winners announced in Baby and Toddler of the Year competition

The baby from Highley, Telford, was named the winner of the 0-9 months category and also took the overall prize in the competition.

There were more than 780 entries vying to take the top slot in the competition which ran this summer.

Overall winner Ella-Jane Bridgewater 8 months, winner of also 0-9 months.

After posing for the cameras in Shrewsbury and Telford, hundreds of photographs were printed in the paper for the public to vote on.

More than 591,000 votes were cast and then the totals were totted up and the winners notified.

They were presented with their £500 winnings at a ceremony held at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley this week. The overall winner received an additional £250.

Rob Kelly, head of circulation for the Shropshire Star and the Express & Star, told the winners that the competition, which was first run in 2018, had been 'bigger and better' this year and attracted a huge number of votes.

"Extremely well done to all our winners in all the categories," he said.

Rob Kelly presents prizes to winners.

Ella-Jane had come to the presentation with her Nan Shirley Palmer and auntie Jane, who said that Ella-Jane was a very bonny baby.

"We got a lot of support from the community which is probably why we won," added Jane.

"She is a very confident, happy child. We have only got boys in our family so she is very spoilt." Jane said that Ella-Jane's winnings would be put in to a savings account.

The winner in the 10-18 months category was Louie Gwillam, who last year won the 0-9 months old category.

Rob Kelly presents prizes to winner of 10-18 months: Louie Gwilliam, along with family: dad: Stuart Gwilliam, sister: Leah Edwards 10 and mum Stacey Edwards. from Dawley Bank..

His mum Stacey Edwards and dad Stuart Gwillam, from Dawley Bank both work for an electrical company and had enlisted their colleagues to vote for 16-month-old Louie.

"I think Louie won because he had a cheeky smile in the photo," said Stacey.

"He is always happy and he knows what he wants."

The family are heading of to Disneyland next week and Stacey said that some of Louie's winnings would be spent on treats during the trip.

Eva Taylor was named winner of 19-35 months' category.

Winner of 19-35 months: Eva Taylor 2, with mum Rebecca Taylor, stepdad: Daniel Payne, sister: Lucy Payne 7, brother: Owen Lowe with Rob Kelly.

Described by her mum Rebecca as 'mischievous' and 'energetic', Eva was rather taken with her glittery shoes.

Rebecca, a full-time mum from Ketley Bank said her daughter's £500 cash windfall would be going in to a savings account for the future.

"I was surprised to get the email telling me she had won, but I'm really pleased," said Rebecca.

Matilda Rigby took the top slot in the 3-5 years category.

Rob Kelly presents prizes to winner of the 3-5 year category Matilda Rigby with mum Lauren Rigby

Her mum Lauren, from Brookside, said: "We entered last year so to win this year was great. I had a lot of friends and family voting for Matilda.

"She wants to spend some of her money on a new pair of shoes but she is also looking forward to going on a bike ride with her dad.

"She is a very clever, cheeky, sassy girl with her own personality. She is very kind and wants to share her money with her brothers and her dad but I am planning to put it in to savings for her."