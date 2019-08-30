Partnership will help preserve wildlife in Telford

The council's partnership with award-winning landscape specialists idverde and charity RSPB will be officially launched at Dale End Park in Ironbridge on Monday.

They will work together to help wildlife find a home and raise young, as well as helping people discover and enjoy the benefits of the rich and vibrant natural world on their doorstep.

It comes as more than half of the UK’s wildlife and plants are in decline.

Telford & Wrekin Council bosses say local groups and volunteers will be key to making the partnership a success, helping to create and care for the borough’s green places.

An important element of the partnership’s work will be making sure everyone can discover and enjoy the wildlife living in their neighbourhood.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for parks, green spaces and the natural environment, said: “Our beautiful green spaces are vital to support wildlife as well as people’s health and wellbeing.

"We already work with a range of local groups and individuals to care for and maintain them, but I hope this partnership will mean we can do more and learn more.

"As we are keen to support the development of a local friends group in Dale End Park, I am very pleased the partnership is being launched here.

"It is an exciting and important initiative.”

Nigel Symes, head of business advice at the RSPB, said: “No one wants to live in an area where birdsong has been pushed out and our wildlife is not welcome.

"And yet, our wildlife is vanishing and the UK’s nature is in crisis.

"The parks and green spaces of Telford and the wonderful surrounding areas are increasingly important for wildlife, and they are places we all love to visit.

"So it is really exciting that we will be working alongside idverde and Telford & Wrekin Council to not only help wildlife thrive but also give people the tools they need so they can play their part too.”

Sarah Hughes-Clarke, idverde director leading on biodiversity, said: “We’re very proud of the work our dedicated colleagues do in Telford and Wrekin to help keep its parks and countryside welcoming for nature and for people.

"That’s why when the opportunity arose for us to partner with RSPB to provide a community and nature advisor, the borough of Telford and Wrekin was the perfect location.

"The passion of residents for their green spaces is just incredible, so we know this project will get off to a great start, and we’ll be supporting communities along the way.”

The partnership will see a dedicated member of the RSPB team based in Telford and Wrekin.

To get involved or find out more email rita.gries@idverde.co.uk