Second phase of Telford home-building scheme gets green light

NuPlace has been granted permission to build the two to four-bedroom homes in Snedshill, and promises to allocate more than half as affordable and give nearly £315,000 towards schools, play areas and roads in the area.

But St Georges and Priorslee Council raised concerns that “groundwork had already commenced” on the eight-acre former farmland site six months before the plans were approved.

NuPlace, a housing provider owned by Telford and Wrekin Council, has previously built 39 homes on a nearby site. Permission was granted by the borough’s planning department on August 27.

A planning statement, prepared for NuPlace by Lovell Partnerships, said: “The site comprises an agricultural field of approximately 3.2ha. The site is located east of Snedshill Way, north of the B5061 Holyhead Road.

“Overall, the site is well-located to a range of services, amenities and employment locations, as well as a public transport hub, Telford Central railway station, accessible by foot and bike, and a major road network.

“As such, the site is clearly a sustainable location.”

The accompanying design statement says the homes will range from two to four-bedroom bungalows and two-and-a-half storey houses. Fifty-one percent of the homes will be designated as affordable housing, it adds, and the only road entrance will be on Holyhead Road opposite the Kiyokuni factory.

In February this year, after discussing the application, St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council wrote to Telford and Wrekin’s planning department commenting on it.

“Concern was raised that groundwork appears to have already commenced on the site, creating parking issues for local residents due to the number of inconsiderate car and van drivers visiting the site,” the parish council’s statement read.

“The council would like to understand how this has been allowed when the planning application has not yet been fully approved?”

It also raises concerns that Holyhead Road is “busy and dangerous” and that the area lacks play facilities.

Under a Section 106 agreement, agreed as part of the application, NuPlace will provide £210,500 towards upgrades and maintenance at St Georges Primary School, £58,600 for highways improvements and maintenance and £45,600 towards children’s play areas and equipment.