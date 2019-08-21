Call for witnesses after spate of wheelie bin fires in Telford

Firefighters were called to Bembridge in Brookside at about 1.13am to calls of a wheelie bin on fire. The fire has spread to the front door of a house.

When they arrived, calls came in for two other bin fires in nearby Burford. The calls were made at 1.19am and 1.21am.

Crews from Tweedale used breathing masks and a hose reel jet to put out the flames in all three sites.

Now police are looking for anybody who saw the fires being set to come forward.

Witnesses are being asked to call the Brookside safer neighbourhood team on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org