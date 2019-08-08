Traffic calming measures coming to Telford schools after safety concerns

Parents raised a number of issues around traffic speeds, pedestrian safety and inappropriate parking outside schools.

The new schemes, funded through Telford & Wrekin Council's Pride in Our Community programme, will see more than 30 schemes carried out by March 2020.

The first will see the installation of a new zebra crossing outside Lawley Primary School.

Schemes around Newdale Primary School, St Luke’s Primary School, Aqueduct Primary School, Telford Priory School, Wrockwardine Wood C of E Junior School and Wombridge Primary School are among the ones being completed during August and September.

Another 25 will be completed by the end of March next year.

Although the traffic calming measures will vary from school to school, they will include new and freshened up road lining, speed signing and flashing lights designed to warn motorists that they are entering a school zone.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “Our road safety and highways officers work closely with schools and local councils to understand the issues around each school to determine what may help to improve safety and offer general advice.

“We will also soon be taking over new parking enforcement powers from the police which will help us to target problem parking around schools more effectively.”

The work will be carried out by Balfour Beatty.