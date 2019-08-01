Alison's cycling success

Alison Salthouse from Telford took part in the UK Track Masters at the velodrome in Newport, South Wales taking second place in her age group.

She is now looking forward to the World Masters Track Championship in Manchester later this year.

The cyclist says that, approaching her 60th birthday she is fitter than ever and is convinced the sport has helped prevent her from suffering from type two diabetes, a condition that has affected other members of her family.

"I started cycling in 2013, aged 53, after not being on a bike for 35 years. At first I couldn't ride more than half a mile without getting out of breath. But I had so much Since then I have ridden 100-mile sportives, time trials and track leagues."

"I like riding on road, off road and on the track. And now I have bought a BMX.

"Track is so awesome to ride, it’s exciting, exhilarating and scary in equal amounts. I am now training for the World Championships n October at the Manchester Velodrome.

"When I started I was unfit and overweight. Cycling has completely changed my outlook on life. My parents both had diabetes and I didn't want to go down that same path.

She has also helped set up and run local Breeze - groups that encourage women to cycle - and is now an official Breeze champion.

Alison has even got a sponsor, Ribble cycles.

She says it doesn't matter what age or size you are, you can always start cycling.

"I had so much encouragement, I now enjoy encouraging others.

"It is unusual to get sponsorship and I’m really grateful for this opportunity. It is hard, I work full time and run a home, have a family and additionally have to train five days out of seven."