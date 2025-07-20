Tumble dryer in a garage in Telford goes up in flames - fire service update

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.41pm reporting a fire at a property on Swinburne Close in Sutton Hill.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said a tumble dryer within a detached garage had gone up in flames.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

The fire was under control by 4.11pm.