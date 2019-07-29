Telford under-25s invited to apply for grant

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Young People’s Grant scheme is available to under-25s and is not just about supporting people competing at the highest levels.

It aims to support people achieving at a personal level or tackling tough situations head on despite their circumstances.

A pot of £15,000 has been made available by savings from cabinet allowances from the special responsibility allowance.

There are three categories including education, training, employment, performing arts, and culture or sport.

To date the council has awarded grants which total more than £117,000 and supported over 100 young people covering every postcode area in Telford and Wrekin.

Interests range from wheelchair football, mixed martial arts, drama, dance, golf to swimming, education and training.

The closing date is September 30.

