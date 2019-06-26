Fly-tippers dump mountain of rubbish on the edge of Telford

Hidden off a layby on the A4169 near Horsehay, tonnes of trash has been left to rot down a small hill not visible from the road.

But anyone parking in the layby is soon hit by the terrible smell and the hint of an occasional rubber tyre in the bushes.

On the other side of a small wooden fence though, there is several lorry loads of rubbish, including dozens of tyres, carpeting and car parts.

I'm on the A4169 just outside of Horsehay where there has been a massive fly-tip. Tyres, household rubbish, furniture - there's tonnes of it. pic.twitter.com/Brs9UAUz8r — Mat Growcott (@MGrowcott_Star) June 26, 2019

But the fly-tip also includes household waste. Plastic bottles, energy drink cans and food boxes have been tipped over the fence.

Shropshire Council says fly-tipping is dangerous, spoils the environment and can lead to further fly-tipping. Council tax payers are left picking up the cost of cleaning it up.

Hello. You can report this fly tipping directly to Environmental Maintenance by following this link https://t.co/WxAegzjEv0 Thank you — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) June 26, 2019

To report a case of fly-tipping to Shropshire Council, call 0345 678 9006 or visit shropshire.gov.uk

In Telford, visit telford.gov.uk or use the Everyday Telford smartphone app.