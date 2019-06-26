Menu

Fly-tippers dump mountain of rubbish on the edge of Telford

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Tyres, furniture, household waste – fly-tippers have dumped a mountain of rubbish on the edge of Telford.

Hidden off a layby on the A4169 near Horsehay, tonnes of trash has been left to rot down a small hill not visible from the road.

But anyone parking in the layby is soon hit by the terrible smell and the hint of an occasional rubber tyre in the bushes.

On the other side of a small wooden fence though, there is several lorry loads of rubbish, including dozens of tyres, carpeting and car parts.

But the fly-tip also includes household waste. Plastic bottles, energy drink cans and food boxes have been tipped over the fence.

Shropshire Council says fly-tipping is dangerous, spoils the environment and can lead to further fly-tipping. Council tax payers are left picking up the cost of cleaning it up.

To report a case of fly-tipping to Shropshire Council, call 0345 678 9006 or visit shropshire.gov.uk

In Telford, visit telford.gov.uk or use the Everyday Telford smartphone app.

