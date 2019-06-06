Challenged young people in Telford urged to apply for £15k grants

Telford & Wrekin Council's Young Person's Grant scheme has today been opened for applicants under the age of 25 who want to achieve in education, training, employment, performing arts and culture or sport but do not have the funds to do so.

The project is overseen by a panel who judge each application on its individual merits, with a focus on applicants who want to overcome challenging circumstances in order to achieve their aspirations.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, councillor Shaun Davies, said: "I am delighted that we are again able to run the Young Person's Grant scheme to help the borough's young realise their dreams.

"Previous years have seen an even geographical spread of awards across the borough and the desire this year is very much to reach out to those who face challenges to their ability to achieve.

"So far every TF postcode in Telford & Wrekin has had at least one young person benefit from the scheme and that is something I am very proud of."

Applications can be submitted until 5pm on September 30 and each one must be supported by a statement from a representative aged 18 or over who must be independent and not a family member.

Participants who have received funding from alternative sources must declare the value but applying for other funding opportunities is positively encouraged by the panel.

Submissions for equipment, travel and tuition will all be considered, but applications for funding for accommodation or rent will not.

All applicants will be informed of the panel’s decision by October 31 and a presentation evening will be held at the end of November for successful bidders.

To submit an application, visit telford.gov.uk