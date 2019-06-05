Thousands travel to Telford for Barber Connect

Organisers behind Barber Connect said their third year in the town had gone really well – and that they had already pencilled in dates for next year's show.

The event, which is held at the International Centre, brought together 5,000 barbers from 50 countries to share tips and see new methods and equipment.

Matthew Brice, a director at organisers Barber Blades, said: "It went really well.

"It's our third year in Telford and a lot of exhibitors went a lot bigger with their stands. We had barbers from 50 countries."

Displays and demonstrations were carried out as part of the trade show

Matthew said Telford was a great place to hold the event.

"It's a great venue for the UK," he said. "Right in the middle.

"Everything is in one place. It's good value for hotels, restaurants and bars and there's good travel links. We use Birmingham International to fly people in from all over the world.

"We have pencilled some dates in to come again next June."

The trade event is free for attendees and gives barbers and brands the chance to share new ideas and showcase their work. The two days also include free seminars and live competitions.

It took place on Sunday and Monday.

For information about upcoming events visit barberconnect.co.uk