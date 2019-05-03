Litter group to launch in Telford

Former railway worker Patrick Wheeler, 65, is starting up the new group to help combat rubbish hotspots in and around Hadley.

The group, which will be supported by the Telford Champions scheme, would provide equipment and training to anybody wanting to get involved.

Patrick said: “There are a few hotspots in Hadley, so we want to get a few people involved.

“This is a new thing for Hadley. There’s never been one in our area, so we wanted to try it.”

The group will meet at a room at Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council.

Decisions will be made about how often the group will meet in the coming months.

Those interested in getting involved can contact Patrick on 07713 956327 or email patandjan53@outlook.com