Firefighters called to Telford property after blaze involving boiler unit
Firefighters were called to a property in Telford after a blaze inside a boiler unit.
By Luke Powell
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 1.06pm reporting the incident at a property on Spout Way.
One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a "fire in the boiler unit" at the property.
The fire was out upon firefighters' arrival.
Crews used a thermal imaging camera to investigate the blaze and isolated gas and electric supplies.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.40pm.