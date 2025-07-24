Firefighters called to Telford property after blaze involving boiler unit

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 1.06pm reporting the incident at a property on Spout Way.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a "fire in the boiler unit" at the property.

The fire was out upon firefighters' arrival.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to investigate the blaze and isolated gas and electric supplies.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.40pm.