Telford firm seeks nod for gas storage tank

Kiyokuni Europe Ltd, have applied to build the gas storage device in the car park of their Holyhead Road site.

The company, who have been based in Telford since 1987, say adding the 20-tonne capacity tank will help their “ongoing growth” in the metal car parts industry.

The proposal will be discussed by Oakengates Town Council at a future meeting, and may be referred to Telford and Wrekin’s planning committee. A design statement, submitted to the borough’s planning department by Kiyokuni’s agent, Darryl Wright of Bleazard and Galletta LLP, says: “The applicant is the European arm of a Japanese company that predominantly make panels and pressings for the automotive industry.

“They have been based in Telford for over 30 years.

“As part of their ongoing growth in this sector, they have identified a need for a new 20,000-litre nitrogen storage tank.” The proposed tank would be 8.4 metres high, approximately the same height as the 7,000-square-metre factory’s outer wall, and would stand on the east side of the building in the premises’ car park.

A ‘vaporiser unit’ would go next to it, and a nearby silver birch tree will need to be felled to prevent leaf debris from clogging the device, Mr Wright adds.

The tank and vaporiser would sit on a newly-built concrete base and be surrounded by an eight-foot chain link fence.

Kiyokuni Europe was established in 1987, and was the first overseas venture by the Japanese Kiyokuni group.

According to its website Kiyokuni Europe “maintains a loyal customer base through a distinct ‘customer first attitude’; combining the best of the UK and Japanese manufacturing methods to ensure a responsive, flexible and value added service with a commitment to problem solving”.

The workers are made up of of over 105 experienced and highly skilled individuals, producing pressings in volumes ranging from one part to 500,000 parts per month, supplying customers from varieda range of sectors. including automotive, off highway and industrial.