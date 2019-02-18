£1 million boost to revitalise Telford's high streets

Wellington, Ironbridge, Dawley, Madeley, Newport and Oakengates will all receive a slice of the pie from the council’s Pride in Our Community High Street Fund, with £500,000 allocated for each of the next two years.

The funding is part of a series of new one off investments which will total £3.6m.

Cash will be used to bring currently empty High Street units back into use, improve shop facades and continue the Young High Street Challenge scheme to engage more young people.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economic development, said: “High Streets are vital for bringing communities together – they are places to shop, meet friends and enjoy ourselves.

“We know there are challenges and finding ways to support local businesses and regenerate High Street requires creative thinking.

“Investment is key which is why our commitment to improving our High Streets is ongoing and also why we have set aside this additional funding.”

He added: "There is no doubt that traditional retail outlets have been hit very hard by the rise of online shopping.

“We are doing everything we can to help High Street businesses adapt to the modern world and offer something that keeps them viable.

“Investment is key to this and that is why we have set aside £500,000 in each of the next two years to help create new High Street experiences for the customer.”