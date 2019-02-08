Jason Francis: More than £840 raised in couple’s memory

Friends and family of Jason Francis and Alice Robinson braved cold wind and hail to walk the 15 miles from Anytime Fitness in Lawley, Telford, to Much Wenlock.

And their efforts have been rewarded with hundreds of pounds in donations to go towards the couple's funeral.

Jason, aged 29 and originally from Bridgnorth, died after he was hit by a vehicle in Perth on December 22 while heartbroken Alice, a hockey player, was found dead less than 24 hours later.

A spokesman for Anytime Fitness Telford said: "We would like to thank everyone who has donated so far.

"The money raised will be given to both amazing families to help with funeral costs."

It is the latest fundraising efforts in the couple's name. More than $44,000, or about £24,600, has been raised in memory of the couple via a crowdfunding page. An additional £16,000 was raised during a charity rugby match in Bridgnorth.

Jason played rugby for Newport and Bridgnorth and football for Market Drayton Town FC.

Money can still be donated to the cause at bit.ly/2RE14xf