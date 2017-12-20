Volunteers come to the aid of AFC Telford United

The football club appealed for help on social media, asking volunteers to help remove frost sheets from the New Bucks Head pitch which were put there ahead of the heavy snowfall.

Adverse weather at the weekend meant AFC Telford United had to call off a match against York City.

The game has been postponed until next year.

Half a dozen volunteers turned up at the stadium in Telford on Wednesday morning to help remove the frost covers.

The pitch is now waterlogged but the club hopes to have it back in use by the time the Bucks take on Kidderminster on Boxing Day.

Liz Allsopp, the club's commercial manager, said: "We put out a plea on Facebook and Twitter asking people to help our groundsmen take the frost sheets off the pitch.

"They were put down in anticipation of the snow and frost.

"The volunteers helped to remove the frost sheets to reveal a very wet pitch.

Advertising

"We had to postpone the match on Saturday due to the adverse weather.

"The next home game we have is against Kidderminster on Boxing Day.

"It's wet because we've had snow but the groundsmen will work on it now.

"Hopefully the sun will dry it out.

Advertising

"The help we have had is fantastic. As soon as we put out the plea they are there to help. It's absolutely amazing."

Up to eight inches of snow fell on the region at the weekend, leading to many events in Shropshire being cancelled.

Schools closed, power lines came down and roads were also blocked due to the weather conditions.

Shropshire was officially the coldest place in the country on Tuesday when a temperature of -13C was recorded at Shawbury.