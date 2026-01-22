Pensioner quizzed as firearm seized at address in border town

West Mercia Police said the weapon was seized by officers on Thursday morning following a warrant at an address in Grassy Bank.

Tenbury Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) executed the warrant after community concerns surrounding illegal drug activity.

The local SNT were supported by Task Force for the operation and following a search of the property a firearm was discovered, which was suspected to be illegally held.

Police said a 67-year-old man was "assisting officers with their enquiries".

Sergeant Benjamin Rae of Tenbury SNT said: “We were pleased to take a dangerous weapon out of our community following today’s warrant.

“The operation was based on gathered intelligence and information provided to us by residents, and it is essential to enable us to stamp down on suspected illegal activity.

"We will continue to act on community concerns and target those who may be bringing harm into our town.”

Anyone who believes there may be criminal activity in their community is urged to report it to us via our website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/. In an emergency always call 999.