The request comes as mitigation over the potential impact of the proposal - for 100 houses at Burford, next to Boraston Drive and off the A456 - on local health services.

As part of Shropshire Council's decision-making process on the application, it has been contacted by Hereford and Worcestershire Integrated Care Board (ICB).

In a letter to the council NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire said the development is likely to impact on local GP services, across the border from Shropshire.

As part of the impact it is asking the developer behind the plans, Lonestar Developments, for money to mitigate the effect.