New signs go up to stop errant parking from hampering south Shropshire town's market

Ludlow Town Council said it has installed new parking restriction signage around Ludlow Market in a "continued effort to protect the working environment of its traders and ensure a welcoming, accessible space for all who visit the town centre".

It comes after traders last weekend were forced to set up their stalls around a car left parked in the wrong place when the market tried to set up on Saturday morning.

The car in Ludlow market

A spokesperson for the town council said: "For many of our traders, the market isn’t just a place of business - it’s their livelihood. Every stall represents passion, early mornings, long hours in all weathers, and a deep commitment to keeping Ludlow’s historic market vibrant.

"When vehicles park where they shouldn’t, even for a short time, it can block access, delay set‑ups, and create unnecessary strain for those who work tirelessly to bring colour, craft, and character to our town square.

"We are therefore asking residents, visitors, and delivery drivers to please respect the new signage. These small acts of consideration make a big difference to the people who keep Ludlow Market thriving."

One of the new signs at Market Square

The town council said it is continuing to progress a formal 'Parking Order'. As part of this work, the newly appointed interim executive manager for strategic transport at Shropshire Council will be attending an upcoming full council meeting. The town council said their expertise will support it in drafting a clear, workable parking policy that will then be shared for public consultation before implementation.

"Our aim is simple: to create a fair, safe, and functional environment that supports our traders, enhances the visitor experience, and preserves the charm and accessibility of Ludlow’s historic market square," said the town council spokesperson.

"We deeply appreciate all who notice and respect the new market parking signage. For our traders, that simple act of consideration eases a daily burden. We urge everyone not to overlook the signage or wait until a parking order is introduced; choosing to do the right thing now helps protect the livelihoods of those who bring life and colour to Ludlow Market.

"We thank everyone for their cooperation, understanding, and continued support of Ludlow’s market community."