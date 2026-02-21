'Can't park there mate!' Stallholders set up around parked car left in town's market square

Ludlow's Market Square is closed to cars the night before market day - but one motorist didn't get the message on Friday night.

When the town's stallholders turned up to set up their pitches on Saturday morning, they found the car parked right in the middle of the market.

Not to be outdone - the traders set up around the parked car anyway.

Ludlow Market on Saturday where stallholders set up around a parked car (Ludlow Town Council)

Reminding motorists about the parking restrictions in Market Square, Ludlow Town Council said: "One of our traders has had quite the challenge this morning — a car was left parked on the Market Square overnight, and he’s had to build his stall around it.

"He’s done an amazing job adapting, but it’s far from ideal for him or for visitors moving through the space.We kindly ask that vehicles are not parked on the Market outside of designated loading times.

"When a car is left behind, we can’t move it until after the market finishes, which disrupts stall layouts, reduces trading space, and makes access trickier for everyone.

"Thank you for helping us keep the Market Square safe, welcoming, and easy to navigate for our brilliant traders and shoppers. Your support really does make a difference."