Police appeal after 47-year-old motorcyclist killed in Shropshire crash

The rider, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash yesterday afternoon (March 1) on the A454 between Swancote and Stanmore, near Bridgnorth.

West Mercia Police said: "The collision involved a BMW R 1250 GS motorcycle, which struck the kerb and collided with a road sign.

"Sadly the rider, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage, of either the collision itself or the motorbike in the minutes before it."

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) and Midlands Air Ambulance crews attended.

A WMAS spokesman said: "On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support. Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

Anyone with information or footage that could help police investigate is asked to contact PC Jess Middleton on SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 191i of March 1.