Milestone for hospice charity as it opens its first shop in Shropshire

St Michael’s Hospice have announced the opening date for their new Ludlow charity shop.

The shop will officially open to the public on Thursday, February 26 at 10.00am and represents St Michael’s first retail presence in both Ludlow and Shropshire.

This latest addition will bring the charity’s retail portfolio to 18 shops and for the first time in St Michael’s history, the charity expects profits from the retail portfolio to exceed the funding the Hospice receives from Government in the coming financial year.

Manager Giles Kember looking forward to the opening

Located on Ludlow Business Park, this former warehouse unit is being transformed into a spacious and welcoming retail space. Like St Michael’s other popular ‘Home & Living’ locations, this shop will offer a variety of pre-loved goods, including furniture, homeware, clothing, books and media.

Conveniently located just off the A49, the shop will open seven days a week and includes a separate Donation Centre open six days a week (Tuesday-Sunday) to allow customers to easily drop off donated goods.

In addition to raising vital income, the Ludlow shop will play an important role in helping raise awareness for the care and support the Hospice provides, while encouraging the local community to connect, donate and shop sustainably.

“We are delighted to announce the opening date for our new shop opening in Ludlow,” said Rachel Jones, the Hospice’s Income Generation, Marketing & Communications Director. “The warmth and encouragement we have already received from the local community has been wonderful, from the new volunteers who have signed up to join us, to the many positive messages shared online. It means a great deal to be able to share this milestone with our supporters and we can’t wait to start welcoming customers.

“Our team is working hard in preparation for the opening- we cannot wait to open the doors. Every purchase made in the shop will directly support our patients and their families, while also offering the community affordable and sustainable shopping choices.”

Members of the public are warmly invited to attend the grand opening, with doors opening at 10.00am. Limited free parking is available outside the shop, and visitors are encouraged to car share or use nearby public car parks where possible.

The Donation Centre will open ahead of the shop on Tuesday 17th February. St Michael’s Hospice welcomes quality pre-loved donations from the Ludlow community and warmly encourages customers to sign up as Gift Aiders if they are eligible.

You can find more information about this brand-new shop on the St Michael’s Hospice website st-michaels-hospice.org.uk