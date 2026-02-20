Mayor's charity event at Ludlow Brewery raises funds for local good cause

Ludlow Brewery buzzed with energy and good-natured competition as more than 60 people gathered for Ludlow Mayor Diane Lyle’s latest charity fundraiser - a lively quiz night that brought together 13 enthusiastic teams.

In total the event helped raise more than £450 for Working Together Ludlow, a local charity supporting adults with learning disabilities.

Quiz Up in a Brewery took the top place in the competition, with Strangers in the Knight second, and Wyre & Co third.

The event raised more than £450.

Mayor Diane Lyle, who coordinated the event, was thrilled with the turnout and the generosity shown by all those who attended and supported.

She said: "It was a lovely evening, albeit hard work on the night, but it was lovely to have such amazing support from Ludlow and from neighbouring councils.

"Donations of raffle prizes from many local independent businesses were fantastic, and the hamper for the winning team, donated by Connexus, was a prize worth fighting for."