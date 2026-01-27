Historic former pub in Ludlow to reopen as Pietro Lounge

The Loungers chain is behind the launch of Pietro Lounge in Castle Square which is opening on Wednesday January 28.

The Bristol-based chain announced in December that it had acquired the historic former pub and wanted to bring it back to life.

The George closed in July after its parent company went into administration.

Loungers said the building, which is grade II-listed and has a south-facing outdoor terrace, has been transformed with heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors alongside vintage sofas and a mix of artwork.

Pietro Lounge will have an all-day menu serving breakfast, tapas, salads and other staples alongside hot drinks and a bar.

The former George pub in Ludlow is reopening as Pietro Lounge

The new venue has also partnered with local charity Hands Together Ludlow and will donate 50p from each burger and 20p from every coffee sold in the first month of trading to the cause.

Loungers has around 300 venues across the country and runs roadside diners Brightside, city centre bars Cosy Club and Lounge, a chain of community-driven café-bars.

Regional community manager Abbie Maciver said: "Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Pietro Lounge."