Historic Ludlow pub which closed suddenly this summer is now set to reopen under national café-bar brand

Loungers has bought The George in Castle Square and now plans to reopen the venue under a new name.

The pub is Grade II-listed and has a dining area and south-facing outdoor terrace.

Loungers has around 300 venues across the country and runs roadside diners Brightside, city centre bars Cosy Club and Lounge, a chain of community-driven café-bars.

The George, which closed in July after its parent company went into administration, will now be reopened as a Lounge venue.

After closing in July, The George in Ludlow is set for a new lease of life under new ownership

Loungers' senior acquisitions manager Hux Norman said: "The George sits in an absolute prime location in the town centre, overlooking both the market square and providing return frontage onto the main town car park.

"It benefits from an extensive external dining terrace with a southwesterly orientation, allowing for all-day sunlit dining.

"We have wanted to find a site in Ludlow for 10 years or so but had yet to find that perfect mix of historic building, pitch and operational capability. We believe that this building ticks all those boxes."

The sale process was managed by James Dodd and Tim Widdows at property agency Christie & Co.

In a statement, they said: "It is fantastic to have secured a new lease for The George in Ludlow with Loungers.

"Amid economic uncertainty, this deal reflects strong confidence in the hospitality sector and the enduring appeal of Ludlow as a destination.

"Loungers' commitment to creating vibrant, community-focused venues makes them the perfect operator to breathe new life into this iconic site."