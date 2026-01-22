Ludlow Brewery raises a glass to its real ale success

Ludlow Brewery took home three medals at the CAMRA Champion Beer of Britain Area Awards 2025.

The Ludlow Brewery team and their awards

The family-run brewery, picked up multiple awards in the West Midlands & West Central Area, underlining the quality of beers brewed locally and enjoyed across the county and beyond. Award winners included Ludlow Best – Gold, West Midlands & West Central Area; Black Knight – Gold, West Midlands & West Central Area; and Red Dawn – Bronze, West Midlands & West Central Area, Champion Beer of Britain Competition 2025.

In addition, Blonde was named Runner-Up Beer of the Festival at the Shrewsbury CAMRA Beer & Cider Festival, following blind judging by CAMRA members and trained tasters.

The CAMRA Champion Beer of Britain competition is widely regarded as one of the most respected beer awards in the UK, with beers judged to style and quality through a rigorous multi-stage process.

Gary Walters, Managing Director of Ludlow Brewery, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see so many of our beers recognised by CAMRA. To receive multiple awards across the range is a fantastic endorsement of the hard work and passion of our brewing team, and a real boost for independent brewing in the region. These awards mean a great deal, particularly as they’re judged by knowledgeable beer drinkers.”

Founded in 2006, Ludlow Brewery has built a strong reputation for producing high-quality cask ales using traditional methods, while continuing to innovate and refine its award-winning range.

With a committed “low-beer miles” policy, the brewing company - founded in 2006 - sells its beers at its renovated Victorian railway shed taproom in Ludlow and supplies pubs, venues, shops, festivals and events across Shropshire and the Welsh Marches and West Midlands regions.