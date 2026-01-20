Renewed calls to tackle 'eyesore' former Costa in Ludlow amid concerns over 'dangerous' scaffolding

The building on King Street in Ludlow was home to Costa Coffee until the chain vacated the site in May 2023.

Now, almost three years on, the Grade II-listed building still stands empty, with frustrated residents, traders and councillors raising concerns over the deteriorating frontage.

Last year, amid calls for the council to intervene, the building's owner reportedly assured the local authority that repairs would soon take place. Within weeks, scaffolding had been erected on site.

But local councillor, Andy Boddington, said there is still "no sign of any progress" and that the scaffolding is "forcing pedestrians, including buggies and mobility scooters into the traffic".

"Every time I ask about progress on the building, I am told that an application for redevelopment is due shortly. That has been going on for two years," he added.

Previous planning discussions suggest the owner was in discussions with a national "dining/cafe/bar" operator to take on the lower floors of the building.

It was later suggested that those plans had been delayed because the owners were seeking to encompass the vacant building next door into the scheme.

Documents submitted to the town council in November stated the unnamed "intended end user" was hoping to be in occupation in the second half of 2026.

But Councillor Boddington is once again appealing for Shropshire Council to intervene, stating: "The building is falling apart. This cannot go on."