Costa Coffee confirms closure of a south Shropshire town centre branch

Costa Coffee has confirmed the cafe in King Street, Ludlow, closed over the weekend, with staff redeployed to other stores in the local area.

A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said: “We can confirm that the Costa Coffee store on 4-5 King Street in Ludlow closed its doors on Saturday May 13, and all team members have been redeployed to other stores in the local area.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the closure may cause and advise customers to visit our store in Tesco Station Drive, Ludlow, or visit our website to find their nearest store.”