Police investigating after windows of home and car smashed on Ludlow road

Police are appealing for information following two incidents of criminal damage near Ludlow over the weekend.

A house window and a car window were smashed on Downton Common Road sometime between the evening of Saturday, January 17, and Sunday (18) morning.

Officers believe the two incidents, which happened at two different locations on the same stretch of road, may be linked.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact PC Emily Butler.

Information can be reported by emailing emily.butler@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07977 236980.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, CrimeStoppers, by phoning 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org