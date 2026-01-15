Firefighters attend after vehicle ends up on roof in South Shropshire ditch
Firefighters and the police have attended an incident where a vehicle ended up on its roof in a ditch.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Caynham, near Ludlow, shortly before 8am today - Thursday, January 15.
One crew attended the incident, along with West Mercia Police.
An update from the fire service said that one vehicle had ended up on its roof in a ditch.
It added that fire crews got the vehicle back onto its wheels and left the incident under the control of the police.