Firefighters attend after vehicle ends up on roof in South Shropshire ditch

Firefighters and the police have attended an incident where a vehicle ended up on its roof in a ditch.

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Caynham, near Ludlow, shortly before 8am today - Thursday, January 15.

One crew attended the incident, along with West Mercia Police.

An update from the fire service said that one vehicle had ended up on its roof in a ditch.

It added that fire crews got the vehicle back onto its wheels and left the incident under the control of the police.