'He is back to his cheeky self and full of beans!' - Close shave for 'cheeky' Ludlow pup after swallowing razor blade
Charlie, a young English Bull Terrier from Ludlow, is back to his playful self after emergency surgery on New Year's Eve removed a razor blade he had swallowed.
Five-month-old Charlie was brought to the attention of Teme Veterinary Practice in Ludlow after his owners suspected the young English Bull Terrier had eaten a razor blade.
An X-ray later confirmed his owner's suspicions - and Charlie was taken in for emergency surgery on New Year's Eve.
Fortunately, the surgery was a great success and the hungry pup has made a full recovery.
A spokesperson for Teme Vets said: "We think Charlie’s New Year’s resolutions should start with not eating things he shouldn’t!
"His owners had thought he’d eaten a razor blade and plastic cover and contacted us straight away, however due to the risk of making him sick due to the object, we waited until the next day where this would then definitely be in the stomach if he had eaten it.
"X-rays confirmed the owners suspicions, so Charlie had emergency surgery to remove it as it was the only option.
"He recovered really well from his surgery and went home the same day. Our nursing team has seen him since and we can report he is back to his cheeky self and full of beans!"