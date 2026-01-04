'He is back to his cheeky self and full of beans!' - Close shave for 'cheeky' Ludlow pup after swallowing razor blade

Five-month-old Charlie was brought to the attention of Teme Veterinary Practice in Ludlow after his owners suspected the young English Bull Terrier had eaten a razor blade.

An X-ray later confirmed his owner's suspicions - and Charlie was taken in for emergency surgery on New Year's Eve.

Five-month-old bull terrier Charlie was rushed to Teme Vets in Ludlow after swallowing a razor blade. Photo: Teme Veterinary Practice

Fortunately, the surgery was a great success and the hungry pup has made a full recovery.

A spokesperson for Teme Vets said: "We think Charlie’s New Year’s resolutions should start with not eating things he shouldn’t!

Charlie, after his emergency surgery. Photo: Teme Veterinary Practice

"His owners had thought he’d eaten a razor blade and plastic cover and contacted us straight away, however due to the risk of making him sick due to the object, we waited until the next day where this would then definitely be in the stomach if he had eaten it.

"X-rays confirmed the owners suspicions, so Charlie had emergency surgery to remove it as it was the only option.

Teme Vets in Ludlow confirmed Charlie was "back to his cheeky self" after his surgery. Photo: Teme Veterinary Practice

"He recovered really well from his surgery and went home the same day. Our nursing team has seen him since and we can report he is back to his cheeky self and full of beans!"