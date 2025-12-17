Ryan Preece and his partner Caroline Bradley, who have eight children as well as grandchildren, were both jailed last week after officers executed a warrant at their home in Rocks Green on June 12 this year.

The court heard how Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were contacted by members of the community who were concerned that the address may have been used to supply drugs from in February 2025.

Ryan Preece. Picture: West Mercia Police

Following further enquiries the SNT were able to obtain a drugs warrant, which was executed in June.

Officers execute a warrant at Ryan Preece and Caroline Bradley's home in Rocks Green, Ludlow. Picture: West Mercia Police

Once inside the property officers discovered two blocks of heroin with a combined weight of 998g and an estimated street value of £99,800 hidden inside the Gucci handbag.

They also found £2,800 worth of cocaine, £2,700 in cash, two axes and mobile phones linked to drugs supply. Preece and Bradley were arrested at the scene, and following an investigation by Shropshire's proactive CID team they were later charged.

Police found heroin in a Gucci bag. Picture: West Mercia Police

Preece, aged 41, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and acquiring criminal property. He was handed a four-and-a-half-year custodial sentence.

Bradley, 47, pleaded guilty to permitting the use of her premises for the supply of cocaine. She was given a one-week custodial sentence but, due to time served on remand, was released after the hearing.

Drugs, axes and mobile phones were discovered when police searched the property. Picture: West Mercia Police

Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector for south Shropshire, Damien Kelly, said: “The sentence given to Preece for his role in supplying drugs to Shropshire shows exactly what can be achieved when our communities share information with us. This outcome should reassure residents that when you tell us about suspected drug activity, we take it seriously and we act on it.

“You may not always see immediate results, but our teams are constantly working behind the scenes, gathering intelligence and taking action at the right time to target those involved in criminal behaviour.

“I want to recognise the work of the local policing team and CID, whose efforts have led to these convictions and removed a significant quantity of drugs from our streets.

"The warrant that we carried out in June formed part of Op Conyay, which is our ongoing commitment to tackling drug supply and associated harm across the south of Shropshire.”