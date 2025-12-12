'It's a pretty and historic town but there are vulnerable people with needs': Storage firm delivers Christmas lifeline to Ludlow refuge

The company, which recently expanded into the area, has delivered a bumper consignment of supplies to support the work of Stephen House, the town centre hub that helps vulnerable people.

The base on College Street has been restored by St Laurence’s Church in memory of respected builder Stephen Treasure, who died in 2021 aged 67.

Since last November it has been providing a haven for anyone who needs food, a shower, help and advice after being renovated by Stephen Treasure’s building company, Treasure and Son, which was founded in Ludlow over 270 years ago in 1747.

Lock Stock Self Storage Area Manager Alan Brightmore hands over a consignment of Christmas goodies to Paul Kemp at Ludlow’s Stephen House, the St Laurence’s Church town centre hub that helps vulnerable people

Its emergency day facilities include a lounge, a kitchen with a washing machine, a shower and a toilet and with Christmas approaching Lock Stock have provided a consignment of food to be pre-cooked and stored in a freezer recently donated to the refuge.

Lock Stock, who have local bases at Brimfield, near Ludlow, and Craven Arms, have included cooking sauces and flavourings, pasta, rice, tinned produce, mince pies and biscuits to provide a range of meals for clients of Stephen House.

Paul Kemp, the full-time Lay Pastoral Worker at Stephen House, said: “It’s there to help the vulnerable because it’s quite easy to slip through the statutory care safety nets.

“Here we provide somewhere to cook a meal, somewhere warm to rest in a clean space with washing and laundry facilities and where you can be signposted to other organisations including medical, mental health and housing services.

“Ludlow is a pretty and historic town but like anywhere there are vulnerable people with needs and it’s our job not to question those needs but to be able to provide a meal or a shower or just a comfortable place to sit down.

“It starts a relationship where we can look at other services and if they don’t want to do anything today then it’s quite flexible and they can take my number and we can make arrangements to see them and offer them help.

“It does get well used and is part of the church and its mission to support vulnerable people but we couldn’t do it without donations and help and that’s why we’re grateful to Lock Stock for coming forward with this food.”

The donation was handed over by Lock Stock Area Manager for Shropshire and the border counties Alan Brightmore who said: “We now have two storage parks near Ludlow, just down the road in Brimfield and also in Craven Arms as well as sites in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Newtown with over 500 storage units and we do like to play our part in the communities where we operate.

“We’re delighted to be able to support Stephen House which is a very active organisation doing a great job of helping people turn their lives round.

“Especially at this time of year you don’t like to think of people who don’t have a place to have a wash and a hot meal so Stephen House is providing a vital service and we at Lock Stock are pleased to be able to help them.”

Lock Stock, founded in Denbigh in North Wales in 2000, will have over 5,700 storage units providing more than five million cubic feet of space at 40 storage parks across North and Mid Wales and the border counties by the end of 2025.

They estimate that over 60 per cent of their units are rented by people moving house or keeping treasured possessions but nearly 40 per cent, about 2,000, are used by used by a variety of businesses for storing materials, stock and equipment.

There is also a growing market from students looking to store possessions outside term time and Lock Stock also specialise in the off-site hire - and sale - of containers, delivered to location by their specialist lorry which can even bring a unit to your premises to fill or empty and store it at any of our locations.

