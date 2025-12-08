Shropshire Star
Close

South Shropshire kitchen blaze tackled by two fire crews

Two fire crews tackled a kitchen blaze in a rural South Shropshire property.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that two crews were sent to the incident, at Scirmidge Lane, Stoke St Milborough, near Ludlow, at around 7.12pm yesterday (December 7).

An update said the crews had worn breathing equipment while using hosereel jets to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to make sure it was extinguished.