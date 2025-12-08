South Shropshire kitchen blaze tackled by two fire crews
Two fire crews tackled a kitchen blaze in a rural South Shropshire property.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that two crews were sent to the incident, at Scirmidge Lane, Stoke St Milborough, near Ludlow, at around 7.12pm yesterday (December 7).
An update said the crews had worn breathing equipment while using hosereel jets to put out the fire.
A thermal imaging camera was used to make sure it was extinguished.