Half of people put off visiting south Shropshire town due to parking, MP survey finds

The results from the survey are to inform the MP’s long-term plan to "unleash rural prosperity" across his South Shropshire constituency.

Among the survey results, Mr Anderson found more than half of people he spoke to in Ludlow had previously been put off from visiting the town due to parking.

Mr Anderson said the results come after Shropshire Council recently decided to increase parking charges, and many traders and residents in the town have told the MP how tough things are after last year’s Budget.

The 1,252 responses received in the MP’s 'Shop Local: Ludlow' survey between July 19 and October 9 this year included 1,179 residents and 15 businesses - plus 55 who are both and three who didn't specify.

Most people (815) reported that they often visited the high street, 285 people said that they sometimes visited the high street, 119 people reported that they rarely visited the high street and 12 people reported that they never visited the high street.

For most respondents (797) this frequency has stayed the same over the last year. This frequency has increased for only 69 people. However, the frequency has decreased for 357 people.

Most people (984) primarily visit Ludlow for food and drink, 182 people primarily visit Ludlow for health and personal care and 138 people primarily visit Ludlow for groceries.

Meanwhile, 28 people primarily visit Ludlow for clothing and seven people primarily visit Ludlow for services. Other reasons people visit Ludlow are for work, visiting the market, and to see family and friends.

Of the 1,065 people who responded to a question on whether they had been discouraged from visiting Ludlow, some said they had been discouraged due to parking (570), range of services (123), prices (106), opening hours (93), and accessibility/distance from home (23).

Mr Anderson said: "I was thrilled to receive over a thousand responses to my Shop Local Survey in Ludlow. While most people continue to often visit our high streets, this has sadly decreased for hundreds of local residents who are now discouraged by prohibitive parking arrangements.

“There is also a strong desire for the range of goods and services available to be further enhanced. At the same time, more than half of the businesses that responded reported that their confidence has decreased over the past year - driven by expensive energy bills and supply chain costs as well as the Government’s recent hikes in a range of business taxes.

“Despite these huge pressures, I will continue to campaign for the funding and support that will enable these businesses to thrive. This remains a vital part of my plan to unleash rural prosperity in South Shropshire, including by supporting our high streets."

As part of his formal submission to the autumn Budget, the MP said he has urged the Chancellor to keep the decade’s long freeze on fuel duty that has saved drivers an average of £1,900. In Shropshire, more than two thirds of residents rely on a car or van to get to work, according to the 2011 Census.

At the same time, average weekly household expenditure on transport costs in rural areas is £94, compared with £70 in urban areas. At the same time, the MP has called for improvements to the local transport network in South Shropshire and wider region.

Mr Anderson added that of the 70 businesses that responded to his survey, most (48) felt moderately optimistic about their business in the current economic climate - giving it a score of three or more out of five. Of 68 businesses that responded, more than half (36) reported that their confidence had decreased over the past year.

Meanwhile, 30 businesses reported that their confidence had stayed the same over the past year. Only two businesses reported that their confidence had increased.

Of the 70 businesses that responded, most (48) reported that energy prices had a bad or very bad effect. Others cited supply chains costs (44), parking restrictions (36) and business taxes (25).